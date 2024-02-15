Bank of America are forecasting a June rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), saying they expect that the January topside surprise was a 'blip':

CPI report reinforces the Fed’s concern that core services inflation will remain sticky because of a tight labour market.

In our view, a March cut is now firmly off the table and the chances of a May cut have significantly reduced.

But we remain comfortable with our call for rate cuts to begin in June.

While risks are now obviously skewed toward a delay, there will be four more CPI prints before the June decision, which leaves plenty of time to re-establish the disinflation narrative if (as we expect) the January inflation data prove to be a blip rather than the start of a new trend.

---

The turn around on Wednesday shows there are a lot thinking what BoA are thinking:

Powell apparently concurs: