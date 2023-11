Analysts at Bank of America, via a note on Wednesday US time ICYMI, forecasts:

US 2 / 10 Treasuries yield curve to finish 2024 in positive territory at 25 basis points

US 10-year Treasury yield at 4.25% end of 2024

The analysts at BoA say they are becoming increasingly confident that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will deliver rate cuts in 2024