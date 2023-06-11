A Bank of America research note issued on Friday says the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could take the Fed Funds rate up to 6% in the next year.

  • "Fed ain't done with hikes" says BoA citing persistently high inflation
  • rate hikes could usher in 4% unemployment, or higher
  • Says there is a 25% chance of a US recession next year
  • even without a recession, there is a 70% chance of a slowdown

---

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet this week. The meeting is very much 'live'.

fed funds

Outlook, above, and, currently, below:

fed funds as of June 1 2023