A Bank of America research note issued on Friday says the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could take the Fed Funds rate up to 6% in the next year.

"Fed ain't done with hikes" says BoA citing persistently high inflation

rate hikes could usher in 4% unemployment, or higher

Says there is a 25% chance of a US recession next year

even without a recession, there is a 70% chance of a slowdown

---

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet this week. The meeting is very much 'live'.

Outlook, above, and, currently, below: