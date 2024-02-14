Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes participates in a panel discussion at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University

Due at 1930 GMT / 1430 Eastern time

Mendes oversees the Bank’s economic and financial research, its analysis of international economic developments and he serves as the Bank’s G7 and G20 Deputy. As a member of the Bank’s Governing Council, he shares responsibility for decisions with respect to monetary policy and financial system stability and for setting the strategic direction of the Bank.

I don't have a topic for the panel discussion but be aware there could be remarks on monetary policy.