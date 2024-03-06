Bank of Canada

Prior was 5.00%

BOC " still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation."

BOC "wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation"

Global economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter but US remained surprisingly robust

In Canada, the economy grew in the fourth quarter by more than expected

There are now some signs that wage pressures may be easing

Year-over-year and three-month measures of core inflation are in the 3% to 3.5% range

BOC continues to expect inflation to remain close to 3% during the first half of this year before gradually easing

There is no MPR with this release or press conference but Macklem is doing an interview at 2 pm ET.