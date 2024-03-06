- Prior was 5.00%
- BOC " still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation."
- BOC "wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation"
- Global economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter but US remained surprisingly robust
- In Canada, the economy grew in the fourth quarter by more than expected
- There are now some signs that wage pressures may be easing
- Year-over-year and three-month measures of core inflation are in the 3% to 3.5% range
- BOC continues to expect inflation to remain close to 3% during the first half of this year before gradually easing
There is no MPR with this release or press conference but Macklem is doing an interview at 2 pm ET.