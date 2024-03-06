Bank of Canada
  • Prior was 5.00%
  • BOC " still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation."
  • BOC "wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation"
  • Global economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter but US remained surprisingly robust
  • In Canada, the economy grew in the fourth quarter by more than expected
  • There are now some signs that wage pressures may be easing
  • Year-over-year and three-month measures of core inflation are in the 3% to 3.5% range
  • BOC continues to expect inflation to remain close to 3% during the first half of this year before gradually easing

There is no MPR with this release or press conference but Macklem is doing an interview at 2 pm ET.