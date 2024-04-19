The Bank of Canada's Macklem is on the wires saying:

At first glance, federal budget does not really change fiscal track since the Nov 2023 fall economic statement

Budget contains spending measures and new taxes; federal government's commitment to stick to fiscal guard rails is helpful

Reiterates bank will be looking for evidence that the recent downward momentum in inflation is sustained

Canadian inflation is continuing to become less broad-based; things are moving in the right direction

Overall we see downside risks to the inflation outlook are lower than they were

There are some signs of stress in household finance, mostly in non-mortgage holders; delinquencies have moved up but they are not at alarming levels

Geopolitical tensions are a source of deep concern in the international community

If there is a spike in oil prices that is something we'll have to take into account