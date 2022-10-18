BOE:
- Bank is continuing to monitor developments in conventional and index linked gilts markets of this week
- LDI (liability driven investment) funds are now significantly better prepared to manage shocks of this nature in the future
- Having conversations with LDI fund managers and other market participants as part of the banks regular market monitoring
- financial markets may remain volatile and coming weeks
- The recent episode in the gilt market underlines the broad necessity of ongoing work domestically and internationally to make progress on the regulation and monitoring of the non-bank financial institutions