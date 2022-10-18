BOE:

  • Bank is continuing to monitor developments in conventional and index linked gilts markets of this week
  • LDI (liability driven investment) funds are now significantly better prepared to manage shocks of this nature in the future
  • Having conversations with LDI fund managers and other market participants as part of the banks regular market monitoring
  • financial markets may remain volatile and coming weeks
  • The recent episode in the gilt market underlines the broad necessity of ongoing work domestically and internationally to make progress on the regulation and monitoring of the non-bank financial institutions