Coming up at 1300 US Eastern time, which is 1700 GMT:

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is speaking at London School of Economics

I haven't seen a title for his lecture

Its being held at the Centre For Macroeconomics, so it is likely to be pertinent to the economy and/or policy

Earlier in theday there is a speech coming up from Shoib Khan, Financial Policy Assistant to the Governor of the Bank of England. At the Westminster Business Forum on risk management.

0535 US Eastern time, which is 0935 GMT

Bailey