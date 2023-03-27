Coming up at 1300 US Eastern time, which is 1700 GMT:
- Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, is speaking at London School of Economics
- I haven't seen a title for his lecture
- Its being held at the Centre For Macroeconomics, so it is likely to be pertinent to the economy and/or policy
Earlier in theday there is a speech coming up from Shoib Khan, Financial Policy Assistant to the Governor of the Bank of England. At the Westminster Business Forum on risk management.
- 0535 US Eastern time, which is 0935 GMT
Bailey