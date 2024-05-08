A note from UBS previewing the BoE Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision today, Thursday, 9 May 2024.

In brief:

Bank of England to leave the Bank Rate unchanged at 5.25%

Focus likely to be on

1. any signals on the timing of the first rate cut

2. updated macroeconomic projections

The previous meeting in March signaled a dovish shift

the two hawks (Haskel and Mann) switching from voting for a hike to keeping rates on hold

Data since that meeting:

indicates further progress on disinflation,

and also indicates wage growth moderation,

both broadly in line with the BoE forecasts

UBS on the likely distribution of votes:

most of the MPC to vote to keep rates on hold

Ramsden and Dhingra ito vopte for a 25bps rate cut

UBS expect the first cut from the BoE in August 2024, 25bp, but do say there is a risk of a June cut.

projects 75bps of cuts in 2024, with -25bps in August, November and December

projects 175bps of cuts in 2025

***

The hiking cycle from the Bank of England: