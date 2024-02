There will be contrasting headlines from these two, Dhingra is more dovish than Mann

1400 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra speaks to Market News

1500 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time: Bank of England’s Member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Catherine L Mann delivers Speech at the Official Monetary and Financial institution (OMFIF) ‘Inflation Dynamics and drivers: looking under the bonnet’