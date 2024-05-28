This didn't make it onto the Economic calendar in Asia for today, Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi will give a speech and will hold a news conference later.

Adachi's speech is scheduled for 0130 GMT (2130 US Eastern time).

We don't hear much from Adachi. Previous comments from him are not too much different from consensus at the BoJ.

I don't have a topic for today's speech.

I do suspect we'll be hearing verbal intervention from Japanese officials today given the jump in USD/JPY overnight. Perhaps Adachi will weigh in on the currency also.