Uchida will be in the Diet from 10 am Japan time
This is 0100 GMT and 2100 US Eastern time.
-
We've had a pile of data from Japan today, none of it suggestive of a quickening of BOJ rate hikes to come. although at least retail sales improved:
- Tokyo area March inflation data: Headline 2.6% y/y (prior 2.6%)
- Japan February unemployment rate 2.6% (expected 2.4%, prior 2.4% also)
- Japan data - February preliminary Industrial Production -0.1% m/m (expected +1.4%)
- Japan February Retail Sales +4.6% y/y (vs. +3.0% expected)
I wonder how much of the improvement in retail sales can be attributed to the prospect of wage rises?