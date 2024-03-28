Uchida will be in the Diet from 10 am Japan time

This is 0100 GMT and 2100 US Eastern time.

We've had a pile of data from Japan today, none of it suggestive of a quickening of BOJ rate hikes to come. although at least retail sales improved:

I wonder how much of the improvement in retail sales can be attributed to the prospect of wage rises?

BoJ's Uchida
