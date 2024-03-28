The overall CPI was the same as in February while both core measures fell a touch.
There is nothing in this data to suggest a quickening of the expected pace of Bank of Japan rate hikes - i.e. very slow:
The "Excluding Fresh Food and Energy" is the closest measure to the US measure of core inflation, and while it dipped under 3% in March that 2.9% number is still strong and above the BOJ 2% target.
****
Tokyo area inflation data:
- National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
- Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example