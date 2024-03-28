The overall CPI was the same as in February while both core measures fell a touch.

There is nothing in this data to suggest a quickening of the expected pace of Bank of Japan rate hikes - i.e. very slow:

The "Excluding Fresh Food and Energy" is the closest measure to the US measure of core inflation, and while it dipped under 3% in March that 2.9% number is still strong and above the BOJ 2% target.

Tokyo area inflation data: