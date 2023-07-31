The Bank of Japan has a new head of the department that oversees the drafting of central bank policy.

Kazuhiro Masaki is described as an expert on monetary policy with experience in market operations. He is the newly appointed head of the monetary affairs department:

in addition to help form monetary policy ideas, it prepares drafts of speeches for the bank's board members, including the governor and deputy governors

Masaki replaces Koji Nakamura

Masaki was previously a senior staff member of the department

was involved in many of the BOJ's key monetary policy shifts including the introduction of negative interest rates and yield curve control in 2016