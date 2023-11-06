Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speech in Nagoya titled:

Japan's Economy and Monetary Policy (full text)

Headlines via Reuters:

Japan's economy recovering moderately

Japan's economy likely to continue recovering

Long-term rates may rise somewhat but what's important is to look at real interest rate that takes into account inflation expectations

Even if long-term rates rise, real interest rate will move in negative territory so monetary conditions will be sufficiently accommodative

There is uncertainty on whether Japan will see positive cycle of wage and inflation, as we predict

We will patiently maintain monetary easing to support economic activity

We will continue massive bond buying even under new operation we decided last week

We will conduct nimble market operations when interest rate rise, depending on level and speed of moves of long-term rates

Even if long-term rates come under upward pressure, don't expect 10-year JGB yield to sharply exceed 1%

Under YCC, we need to carefully weigh the effect of the policy in stimulating economy, and the side-effects

Uncertainty surrounding our baseline scenario on economy is extremely high, one of which is overseas economic outlook

Must keep close eye on impact of rapid fed rate hike on markets, fx moves

Need to be vigilant to whether China's recovery momentum could be hampered by property market adjustment

Cost-push pressure on inflation likely to gradually dissipate, although it may take more time given recent rises in oil prices

Don't expect inflation to move back to around zero like during pre-Covid periods

Medium-, long-term inflation expectations heightening moderately, likely affecting firms' corporate wage-, price-setting behaviour

Likelihood of Japan achieving 2% inflation target gradually increasing but not in a stage where we can say so with enough certainty

Key is whether wages will keep rising and such practice become embedded in society

Next year's spring wage negotiation is particularly important, watching development carefully

There is uncertainty on whether wage hikes will continue next year

Another key factor is whether firms will set prices based on assumption wages will rising

Balanced commentary from Ueda here, but its fair to say there is nothing here to indicate a tightening on policy is imminent.