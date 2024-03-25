Minutes of the Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting on January 22 and 23, 2024, full text here
- Members agreed on the rising likelihood of hitting the Bank's inflation target, the prospect of doing so was gradually rising
- Virtuous cycle of wages and inflation, if confirmed, means members would consider ending negative rates and other steps
- Upside risks of inflation greatly overshooting to the topside have become small according to some members
This all very dated of course given the Bank moved to tighten at the following, March, meeting.