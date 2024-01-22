I posted a preview of the Bank of Japan statement due today earlier:

And also, more significantly, some fresh info from Japan's Nikkei on what's coming up in the Outlook report:

Adding this now, from Reuters, a good summary of where we are at and what to expect:

Some main points:

Bank of Japan is widely expected to retain its ultra-easy monetary settings

many in the bank likely prefer to spend more time determining whether wage increases will broaden enough to keep inflation sustainably at its 2% target, sources have told Reuters

"The chance of Japan seeing a positive wage-inflation cycle kick off is heightening," said former top BOJ economist Seisaku Kameda. "The question is whether that will be sustained, which is something the BOJ probably wants to scrutinise," Kameda said, adding he expects negative rates to end in March or April.

Check out that link above for more

Ueda will hold a press conference after the decision, which usually starts around 0630 GMT.