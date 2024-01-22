I popped up a preview of the Bank of Japan here:

The TL;DR of pretty much any preview you'll read is that there is no change in policy expected at this meeting. If there ever was (some folks did expect a policy change) that was knocked on the head by the deadly January 1 earthquake on Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

If you need a reminder of where the BOJ stands, the main policy planks are:

short-term interest rate target -0.1%

10-year bond yield around 0%, but flexible up to 1% (in October 2023 the Bank made it even more flexible by saying the 1% bound is only a ‘reference’)

As usual, there is no firmly scheduled time. Expect it sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window.