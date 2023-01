I posted on this earlier:

BoJ in the market with bids for:

JPY 100bln in 1yr-3yr

JPY 500bln in 3yr-5yr

JPY 500bln in 5yr-10yr

JPY 300bln in 10yr-25yr

JGBs at a fixed-rate, unlimited amount in 5yr-10yr maturities

Part of YCC, see that link above for more detail.

The yield on the 10yrs is back above 0.5%. This is the BOJ's 'ceiling'. Markets don't care.