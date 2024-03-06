Bank of Japan headlines via Reuters, the news citing unnamed sources:
- BoJ likely to maintain forecast for moderate economic recovery, according to sources
- BoJ seen revising down assessment on consumption, and factory output at the March meeting on the 18th and 19th
More:
- Weak household spending, auto disruption weighing on consumption
- Output plunge likely to prod BOJ to downgrade view on production
- Downgrades unlikely to affect timing of exit from stimulus say the sources
USD/JPY has barely moved at all on these headlines, Its around 1499.98 and sitting pretty much in the middle of its small range for the day.