Bank of Japan headlines via Reuters, the news citing unnamed sources:

  • BoJ likely to maintain forecast for moderate economic recovery, according to sources
  • BoJ seen revising down assessment on consumption, and factory output at the March meeting on the 18th and 19th

More:

  • Weak household spending, auto disruption weighing on consumption
  • Output plunge likely to prod BOJ to downgrade view on production
  • Downgrades unlikely to affect timing of exit from stimulus say the sources
USD/JPY has barely moved at all on these headlines, Its around 1499.98 and sitting pretty much in the middle of its small range for the day.