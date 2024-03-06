Bank of Japan headlines via Reuters, the news citing unnamed sources:

BoJ likely to maintain forecast for moderate economic recovery, according to sources

BoJ seen revising down assessment on consumption, and factory output at the March meeting on the 18th and 19th

More:

Weak household spending, auto disruption weighing on consumption

Output plunge likely to prod BOJ to downgrade view on production

Downgrades unlikely to affect timing of exit from stimulus say the sources

USD/JPY has barely moved at all on these headlines, Its around 1499.98 and sitting pretty much in the middle of its small range for the day.