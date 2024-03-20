The BOJ may not like how the yen has responded to this hike, or see it as a green light to continue hiking.

Nikkei is out with a report speculating about a July hike is out.

Additional hikes are of course on the table," a BOJ source said.

The report also says an October hike is considered one of the most likely scenarios and that timeline would "keep us from coming off like we're rushing to hike rates," said a BOJ source. But an early hike "leaves room for us to consider rolling out another increase before the end of the year," a BOJ source said in the report.