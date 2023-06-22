BOJ monetary policy board member Noguchi speaking

  • BOJ must consider trade-off between economic stimulus effect and market function, in setting allowance band for 10-year yield target
  • What's most important is to ensure momentum for wage growth becomes trend, by maintaining easy policy
  • Need to carefully gauge for now whether the 'norm' for inflation and wages is changing
  • Service prices are rising in Japan but impact of wage pressure not so big yet

That 'smooth as a whole' comment is a little unclear. I'm guessing he is referring to the fewer distortions seen since the BOJ widened the tolerance band for 10 Year JGBs to trade +/-50bp from around zero (from prior +/-25).

Bank of Japan monetary board member Noguchi