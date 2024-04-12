The Bank of Korea earlier today left is rate unchanged at 3.5%, as expected.

  • Premature to be confident that inflation will converge on the target level
  • Will maintain restrictive policy stance for sufficient period of time
  • To monitor inflation slowdown
  • Growth forecast to be consistent with earlier forecast or could be higher
  • To monitor financial stability risks
  • To monitor economic growth risks
  • To monitor household debt growth
  • To monitor differentiation in monetary policy operations in major countries
  • To monitor developments in geopolitical risks
  • Growth to be affected by it sector growth, project finance restructuring
  • Inflation to gradually moderate

On the won:

  • KRW recently weakened to dollar due to the strong USD and weak neighbouring currencies
usdkrw daily 12 April 2024 2