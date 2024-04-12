The Bank of Korea earlier today left is rate unchanged at 3.5%, as expected.

Premature to be confident that inflation will converge on the target level

Will maintain restrictive policy stance for sufficient period of time

To monitor inflation slowdown

Growth forecast to be consistent with earlier forecast or could be higher

To monitor financial stability risks

To monitor economic growth risks

To monitor household debt growth

To monitor differentiation in monetary policy operations in major countries

To monitor developments in geopolitical risks

Growth to be affected by it sector growth, project finance restructuring

Inflation to gradually moderate

On the won: