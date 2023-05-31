BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager.

CEO Larry Fink says the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not done raising rates:

Not expecting a recession:

  • "I don't see evidence that we're going to have a hard landing"
  • but there "pockets of problems" in the economy, for example the commercial real estate sector

On the debt limit show:

  • the "drama" around raising the government's borrowing limit had eroded trust in the dollar

Fink was speaking at a Deutsche Bank financial services conference.

Rick Reider is BlackRock's global fixed income CIO & PM, BlackRock is a multi-trillion fund manager