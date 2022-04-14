Bloomberg is now reporting that ECB sources see a growing concensus of an ECB hike of 25 basis point in the 3Q.

Lagarde said that the rate launch would not start until the APP purchases were completed (which was to be sometime in the 3Q). She said that rate hikes will commence sometime after the end of APP purchases. If that would occur toward the beginning of the third quarter, a rate hike in the third quarter is absolutely possible. The market had price down to hikes by the end of the year.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. sellers/bears have survived the run to the upside. The peak on the "sources" comments reached 1.0816, but has reversed back below the low from March 7 and yesterday at 1.0805 and 1.0808 respectively. The price low from Tuesday reached 1.0820 and the spike high stalled ahead of that level. The current price trades at 1.0791.

EURUSD tries to extend above recent lows but stalls rise