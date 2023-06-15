Bank of America forecast for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

sees two more 25bps FOMC rate hikes

in July and September

pushing the terminal rate up to 5.5%-5.75%

More from BoA:

pushes out its anticipated slowdown in the US economy by two quarters

expects 1.1% q/q growth in Q4 real GDP vs the contraction of 0.2% it expected previously

