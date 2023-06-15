Bank of America forecast for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

  • sees two more 25bps FOMC rate hikes
  • in July and September
  • pushing the terminal rate up to 5.5%-5.75%

The Federal Reserve held the Fed Funds rate steady at its meeting on Wednesday, but the dot plot was hawkish:

More from BoA:

  • pushes out its anticipated slowdown in the US economy by two quarters
  • expects 1.1% q/q growth in Q4 real GDP vs the contraction of 0.2% it expected previously
Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will speak Friday US time on: Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell