Consensus among BOC members was that the cost of delaying action was greater than the benefit of waiting for more data

Agreed they were prepared to hike further if needed but 'did not want to do more than they had to'

Concerned that progress towards price stability could stall and inflation could rise again if upside surprises materialize

Felt the data clearly indicated that excess demand and core inflation were proving to be more persistent than expected

Core inflation measures suggest the return to 2% inflation will take longer than anticipated

Agreed that household consumption should moderate as higher rates take effect

Felt it was too early to tell whether wage growth was easing

This doesn't sound like a central bank that will be in a rush to hike again, especially with data since the decision coming in soft. USD/CAD is up 70 pips to 1.3237 today, which is a five-day high.