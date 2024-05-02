BOCs Macklem is on the wires saying:
- There is a limit to how far US and Canadian interest rates can diverge.
- Certainly we are not close to that limit
- When asked when rates are coming down, reiterated that the BOC is looking for reassurance that recent fall in underlying inflation will be sustained
- Canadian inflation will likely stay close to 2.9% for the next several months, partly due to gasoline prices.
Looking at the USDCAD, the price is trading near a cluster of moving averages including its:
- 200 hour moving average at 1.36966
- 100 hour moving average at 1.3706
- 100 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart at 1.37210
The 38.2% retracement of the April trading range, and a swing area between 1.37146 and 1.3728 is also in play. The pair is at a neutral technical area and awaiting the next shove.