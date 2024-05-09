We are evidence-based

Inflation dynamics in the UK are different to that in the US

There is always volatility when it comes to the data

We can't not look at the labour market, even with the latest ONS data shortcomings

There is no law that says the Fed must move first before other central banks

One rate cut will still leave us with restrictive monetary policy

We do not have a very precise view on where rates will end up (Broadbent)

Politics are not a consideration for timing of next rate move

There doesn't seem to be much added spice in the Q&A here. I will update the post if there's anything else but I reckon that's about it in terms of significant headlines from the BOE today.