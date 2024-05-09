BOE Bailey 05-2024
  • We are evidence-based
  • Inflation dynamics in the UK are different to that in the US
  • There is always volatility when it comes to the data
  • We can't not look at the labour market, even with the latest ONS data shortcomings
  • There is no law that says the Fed must move first before other central banks
  • One rate cut will still leave us with restrictive monetary policy
  • We do not have a very precise view on where rates will end up (Broadbent)
  • Politics are not a consideration for timing of next rate move

There doesn't seem to be much added spice in the Q&A here. I will update the post if there's anything else but I reckon that's about it in terms of significant headlines from the BOE today.