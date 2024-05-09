But it is encouraging that inflation will be close to target in the coming months

Higher than expected wage and services inflation since February should give us pause for thought

But we should not overinterpret it, they are well within the normal margins of variance

Change in bank rate in June is neither ruled out nor a fait accompli

Inflation persistence outlook is similar to February

More data will help to assess outlook on CPI inflation

It is interesting that he wants to try to keep June on the table. There will be two CPI reports prior to the meeting on 20 June, but the last one will only leave them with a day to think things over. I doubt we'll see that much progress to warrant a majority vote for a rate cut by then.