Economists are split on whether the Bank of England will hike next month or wait until August, according to a Reuters poll.

They surveyed 71 BOE economists rate cut expectations are:

38 for August

31 for June

2 for September

That's a slight shift towards August compared to last month's poll and it comes as UK data has been solid. The consensus for the end of the year remains 4.50%, unchanged from last month.

Quarterly GDP is seen rising 0.3% each quarter through 2025.