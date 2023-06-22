- Prior 4.50%
- Bank rate vote 7-2 vs 7-2 expected (Dhingra, Tenreyro voted to keep rates at 4.50%)
- Continuing to monitor closely the impact of the significant rate hikes so far
- Core goods price inflation has also been much stronger than projected
- But CPI inflation is expected to fall significantly further during the course of the year
- Food price inflation is projected to fall further in coming months
- If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required
The pound jumps on the decision as the BOE takes the more hawkish step, following the hotter than expected UK CPI data yesterday. GBP/USD moving up from 1.2780 to a high of 1.2835 before settling down around 1.2800 at the moment.
The guidance and statement details don't reflect much of a change to before, which suggests that the the central bank is still on the tightening path. As mentioned earlier, traders had been pricing in either a 50 bps move for today or August so it's good to have this out of the way now.
The peak rate in terms of OIS pricing remains close to the 6% mark (now 6.05%), just a touch higher than the 5.93% priced in ahead of the decision. As such, there might be limited upside for sterling in this instance; all else being equal.