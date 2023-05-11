Prior 4.25%

Bank rate vote 7-2 vs 7-2 expected (Dhingra, Tenreyro voted to keep rates unchanged)

If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required

Risks to inflation forecasts skewed significantly to the upside

Pay growth could plateau at rates inconsistent with inflation target

Estimates "flat" GDP for Q1 and Q2 (March forecast was -0.1% q/q for Q1)

Full statement

Of note, the BOE has revised their projections to show a higher path for inflation as well as a big bump in terms of GDP forecast. That's a bullish take at least, with the rest of the decision and forward guidance being consistent with what is expected and what we have seen from the central bank previously.

GBP/USD has caught a jump from 1.2575 to a high of 1.2615 before hugging closer to the 1.2600 mark now. As much as there are bullish elements to the report, I don't see this skewing the market pricing all too much as a 5.00% peak in the bank rate has already been nearly priced in beforehand.