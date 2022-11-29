I mean, that's a stretch. Perception is reality and ramping up QE immediately after Truss' disastrous budget certainly looked like monetary financing to the average person.

More:

There has been no discussion with government on pace and timing of BOE asset sales

UK labor market has turned out to be much more constrained than we thought and different than other countries

Scale of total quantitative tightening needed is uncertain

Bailey is speaking before lawmakers and I will update headlines here.

GBP has been volatile today with cable last up 50 pips to 1.2006.