BOE will not sell gilts into febrile markets whereby the bank's sales might increase the level of dysfunction, such that value for money cannot be achieved

Maxiumum sizz of the APF can be adjusted down from £966B to £886B after conclusion of emergency gilt purchases

Gilt yields are pushing a bit higher today but that's generally in line with global bond markets. 10s are up 5.1 bps to 3.56%.