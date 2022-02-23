Bailey:

  • There are two-sided risks to our inflation forecast

Haskel:

  • Terms like 'transitory' or 'permanent' pigeon-hole people too much on inflation
  • Forward-looking BOE inflation and wage surveys are a concern
  • Decision to vote for 50 bps rate hike was finely balanced for me

Broadbent:

  • This is the most challenging period for monetary policy since inflation targeting began in 1992

It's funny how they are shooting down the whole 'transitory' idea when central banks themselves were the ones talking it up last time. Pfft. In any case, there shouldn't be anything from the hearing here to be of much significance in my view. The BOE will continue to carry on tightening policy until they see it necessary to curb    inflation  pressures.