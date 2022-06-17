The word "forcefully" was put in the context of "if necessary"

Statement had a level of flexibility to encompass different views

We are trying to signal that we may need to act further

If he is trying to clean up the mess by the BOE yesterday, he is doing a pretty lousy job. This guy needs a lesson in central banking 101 where the first lesson is to act like you are the one in control. Instead of being seen as flexibility, this just straight up looks like they don't know what they are doing.