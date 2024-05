The headlines as and when it happened:

The projections are from Reuters with Bloomberg calculating that the BOJ might have spent about ¥3.5 trillion instead. The BOJ's projected accounts for Tuesday shows a net receipt of ¥4.36 trillion in funds. And if you offset that with the roughly ¥0.7 trillion to ¥1.1 trillion estimate from money market brokerages, that leaves with roughly the amount above in terms of money spent on intervention.