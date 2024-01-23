The BOJ's main policy planks remain unchanged:

short-term interest rate target -0.1%

10-year bond yield around 0%, but flexible up to 1% (in October 2023 the Bank made it even more flexible by saying the 1% bound is only a ‘reference’)

Makes no changes to forward guidance on monetary policy

---

No change to core-core inflation forecasts:

Core-core CPI fiscal 2023 median forecast at +3.8 vs +3.8% forecast in the October Outlook Report

Core-core CPI fiscal 2024 median forecast at +1.9% vs +1.9% in October

Core-core CPI fiscal 2025 median forecast at +1.9% vs +1.9% in October

But core forecasts trimmed:

Core CPI fiscal 2023 median forecast at +2.8% vs +2.8% in October

Core CPI fiscal 2024 median forecast at +2.4% vs +2.8% in October

Core CPI fiscal 2025 median forecast at +1.8% vs +1.7% in October

GDP forecasts:

FY 2023 1.8% vs. 2.0% in October

FY 2024 1.2% vs. 1.0% in October

FY 2025 1.0% vs. 1.0% in October

BOJ quarterly report:

Risks to economic activity generally balanced

Need to closely monitor whether virtuous cycle between wages and prices will intensify

Will continue with QQE with YCC as long as needed

Won't hesitate to take additional easing steps if needed

Boj will patiently continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments

Japan's financial system has maintained stability on the whole

Uncertainty remains but likelihood of achieving sustained 2% inflation continues to gradually heighten

Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately

Must be vigilant to financial, fx market moves and their impact on japan's economy, prices

Inflation expectations gradually heightening

Core consumer inflation moving below 2.5%, partly reflecting moderate rise in service prices

Consumption continues to rise moderately

Inflation likely to gradually accelerate toward boj's target through end of projected period in quarterly report

Japan's output gap improving, likely to gradually expand ahead

Medium-, long-term inflation expectations heightening gradually

Positive cycle of rising wages, inflation to strengthen

---

Still to come, and of even more focus, is Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's press conference due at 0630 GMT.