Statement from the Bank of Japan after its January 2023 monetary policy meeting.

No change.

Forecasts:

  • core-core cpi median forecast for fiscal 2023 at +1.8%vs +1.6% in October
  • core-core cpi median forecast for fiscal 2024 at +1.6% vs +1.6% in October
  • real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2023 at +1.7% vs +1.9 % in October
  • real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2024 at +1.1% vs +1.5% in October

BOJ QUARTERLY REPORT:

  • Japan's economy likely to recover with easing of impact from coronavirus pandemic, supply constraints
  • Price growth expected to narrow towards the middle of next fiscal year
  • Prices to deviate upward in fiscal 2024
  • Uncertainty over japanese economy extremely high
  • Need to pay close attention to effects of financial, currency market movements on japan's economy and prices
  • Price outlook skewed to upside

More:

  • no change to yield band
  • no change to yield targets
  • decided to extend by one year fund operation to support financial institutions' lending
  • no change to forward guidance on interest rates
  • decided to enhance fund supply operation against pooled collateral
  • maintains guidance that it will continue large-scale JGB buying, make nimble responses for each maturity

Full text is here:

Statement on Monetary Policy

