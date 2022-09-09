Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda met with Kishida (this is a regular meeting Kuroda has with Japanese PMs)
Kuroda says when yen is moving 1 to 2 yen per day, that is a rapid move
- Met Kishida to explain domestic, overseas economic and market developments
- No specific request from PM Kishida on economy, markets
- Discussed FX with Kishida
- Rapid FX moves undesirable
- Will watch fx moves carefully
- Won't comment on FX levels, specific market moves
- Rapid fx moves heighten uncertainty, make it difficult for companies to do business
---
Kuroda is leaning a little toward a warning to markets, but still, this:
is not going to cut it. "Watch all you like" will be the market attitude.
---
I posted yesterday on what to watch for indicating the warnings are ramping up:
