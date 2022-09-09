Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda met with Kishida (this is a regular meeting Kuroda has with Japanese PMs)

Kuroda says when yen is moving 1 to 2 yen per day, that is a rapid move

Met Kishida to explain domestic, overseas economic and market developments

No specific request from PM Kishida on economy, markets

Discussed FX with Kishida

Rapid FX moves undesirable

Will watch fx moves carefully

Won't comment on FX levels, specific market moves

Rapid fx moves heighten uncertainty, make it difficult for companies to do business

Kuroda is leaning a little toward a warning to markets, but still, this:

is not going to cut it. "Watch all you like" will be the market attitude.

I posted yesterday on what to watch for indicating the warnings are ramping up:

USD/JPY Read this Term dribbling a little lower;