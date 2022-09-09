Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda met with Kishida (this is a regular meeting Kuroda has with Japanese PMs)

Kuroda says when yen is moving 1 to 2 yen per day, that is a rapid move

  • Met Kishida to explain domestic, overseas economic and market developments
  • No specific request from PM Kishida on economy, markets
  • Discussed FX with Kishida
  • Rapid FX moves undesirable
  • Will watch fx moves carefully
  • Won't comment on FX levels, specific market moves
  • Rapid fx moves heighten uncertainty, make it difficult for companies to do business

Kuroda is leaning a little toward a warning to markets, but still, this:

is not going to cut it. "Watch all you like" will be the market attitude.

I posted yesterday on what to watch for indicating the warnings are ramping up:

USD/JPY dribbling a little lower;

usdyen 5 09 September 2022