Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda crossing the news wires.

I am not sure of the venue at which he is speaking.

Nothing new from him, Kuroda has said over and over again he wants to maintain easy policy.

Something to note though, this from here:

"The BoJ ... takes out our award for the most unpredictable central bank of 2022"

  • the expansion of the tolerance band around the YCC target to +/-0.5% from +/-0.25%, something that Governor Kuroda has been telling anyone who would listen in recent months was not under consideration, since it would, he said, be tantamount to a rate rise.
  • Last night he told us, ‘The move is not a rate hike’.
