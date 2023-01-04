Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda crossing the news wires.
Continue monetary easing to achieve price hikes in tandem with wage growth target There are uncertainties this year such as and pandemic inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Japan economy to grow firmly and stably this year backed by accommoditive monetary conditions
I am not sure of the venue at which he is speaking.
Nothing new from him, Kuroda has said over and over again he wants to maintain easy policy.
Something to note though, this from here:
"The BoJ ... takes out our award for the most unpredictable central bank of 2022" the expansion of the tolerance band around the YCC target to +/-0.5% from +/-0.25%, something that Governor Kuroda has been telling anyone who would listen in recent months was not under consideration, since it would, he said, be tantamount to a rate rise. Last night he told us, 'The move is not a rate hike'.