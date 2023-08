Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke at Jackson Hole on Saturday.

His pertinent remark was:

"We think that underlying inflation is still a bit below our target,"

"This is why we are sticking with our current monetary easing framework."

This should keep yen on the weak side in the early hours here in Asia.