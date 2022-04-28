Bank of Japan policy statement leaves main policy planks as they were:

The Bank of Japan does say it'll be conducting fixed-rate operations every day.

  • will offer to buy 10 year JGBs at 0.25 every business day via fixed rate operation unless it is judged highly likely that no bids will be submitted

This confirms the BOJ 0.25% ceiling for 10yr JGBs

The Bank says it will ease policy without hesitation as needed with eye on pandemic impact, while striving to sustain market stability and support corporate funding

Forecasts from the Bank:

  • core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2022 at +1.9% vs +1.1% in Jan
  • core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2023 at +1.1% vs +1.1% in Jan
  • core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2024 at +1.1%

