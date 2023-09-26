Nothing in these is a game changer. Headlines via Reuters:
- Members agreed it was important to check whether wage hikes will continue next year and onward
- a few members said chance of firms continuing to raise wages next year was high
- one member said there was strong chance corporate wage, price-setting behaviour will be sustained
- one member said must check whether wage rises will broaden as 60% of Japan's small, medium-sized firms run red ink and have weak profit standings
- one member said inflation could overshoot expectations as change in corporate behaviour broadens
- one member said wages, sales prices could rise at pace unseen in past
- one member said many small, medium-sized firms say they have trouble passing on rising costs, which could mean wage growth could lose momentum
- members agreed the BOJ must maintain current monetary easing to stably, sustainably hit price target
- many members said Japan has stable, sustained achievement of price target, accompanied by wage growth, was not yet in sight
- one member said there was still big distance before tweaking negative rate policy
- One member said the BOJ must sustain YCC framework in line with commitment it has made in its statement
- one member said now is time to wait for trend inflation to heighten
- one member said the BOJ could gain clarity in Jan-March next year to determine whether Japan can sustainably hit price target
Full text: