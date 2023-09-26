Nothing in these is a game changer. Headlines via Reuters:

Members agreed it was important to check whether wage hikes will continue next year and onward

a few members said chance of firms continuing to raise wages next year was high

one member said there was strong chance corporate wage, price-setting behaviour will be sustained

one member said must check whether wage rises will broaden as 60% of Japan's small, medium-sized firms run red ink and have weak profit standings

one member said inflation could overshoot expectations as change in corporate behaviour broadens

one member said wages, sales prices could rise at pace unseen in past

one member said many small, medium-sized firms say they have trouble passing on rising costs, which could mean wage growth could lose momentum

members agreed the BOJ must maintain current monetary easing to stably, sustainably hit price target

many members said Japan has stable, sustained achievement of price target, accompanied by wage growth, was not yet in sight

one member said there was still big distance before tweaking negative rate policy

One member said the BOJ must sustain YCC framework in line with commitment it has made in its statement

one member said now is time to wait for trend inflation to heighten

one member said the BOJ could gain clarity in Jan-March next year to determine whether Japan can sustainably hit price target

Full text: