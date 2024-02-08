Bank of Japan Executive Director (a post equivalent to a board member) Shimizu

says inflation has so far has been driven by cost-push factors

even if negative rates abandoned, accommodative conditions would remain

USD/JPY little changed around 148.05, just off its Asia morning lows.

---

Inflation has been well above the Bank of Japan 2% target for going on to two years now. The Bank is still not convinced its sustainable/stable above 2% though, saying its due to cost-push factors having driven it higher. The Bank is watching for gains in wages to support 'demand-pull' inflation.

---

Cost-push inflation and demand-pull inflation are two types of inflation that arise from different economic factors. Here's a comparison between the two:

Causes:

Cost-Push Inflation: Cost-push inflation occurs when there is an increase in production costs, such as wages, raw materials, or energy prices. These cost increases lead to a decrease in the supply of goods and services, causing prices to rise.

Demand-Pull Inflation: Demand-pull inflation occurs when there is an increase in aggregate demand for goods and services. This increase in demand outpaces the economy's ability to supply goods and services, resulting in upward pressure on prices.

Key Drivers: