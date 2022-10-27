The Bank of Japan statement is expected between 0230 and 0330 GMT on Friday, 28 October 2022.

There is no set time for the release but during that window is a good bet based on past experience.

The statement will be accompanied by new forecasts from the Bank, the Outlook Report.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will speak at his news conference at 0630 GMT, following the statement.

---

What to expect?

No change to policy is expected from the BOJ tomorrow. The two main policy planks are:

In forward guidance, there could be a hint at some sort of change to come given the Bank of Japan is under pressure from government and business to help combat the very weak yen. Such a tweak would be minor, the BoJ can (and do) argue that currency policy is up to the Ministry of Finance. Given the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. Read this Term is hell-bent on further rate hikes ahead its doubtful anyway that some sort of minor concession from the BOJ would have much impact on USD/JPY.

In the Outlook Report:

the BOJ is expected to slightly revise up its consumer inflation forecasts for the year ending in March 2023 and 2024

the forecasts are expected to still show core consumer inflation sliding below the BOJ's 2% target next fiscal year

cuts to GDP growth forecasts for the current and following fiscal years are also expected

At Kuroda's press conference the Governor is likely to give a nod to the weak yen concerns, repeating comments that a rapid drop in the JPY is a negative for the economy and that he, along with MoF officials, will keep be watching closely its moves and impact.