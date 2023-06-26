The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting in June outcome is here:

In brief from today's 'summary'"

Appropriate to maintain current monetary easing

Wage growth needed, not just cost-push inflation, to sustainably, stably hit price target

Premature to shift policy as smaller firms becoming keen to hike wages, invest more

BOJ must maintain easy policy with eye on side-effects, as long-term risk to prices skewed to downside

BOJ must keep easy policy but must be mindful of chance it is under-estimating sustainability of Japan's price rises

No need to make operational tweaks to YCC as distortion in shape of yield curve has been resolved

BOJ must consider reviewing YCC at an early stage, even as it maintains easy monetary policy

Bond market function improved but still remains at low level

There is uncertainty on whether inflation, after slowing toward middle of current fiscal year, will bounce back

Rise in Japan's inflation increasingly driven by domestic factors

Inflationary pressure likely to remain strong for time being

There is strong chance consumer inflation will moderate, but won't slow back below 2%, toward middle of current fiscal year

Wow that last point seems very significant! The BOJ has been arguing, over and over it expects CPI to drop from around September/October, but if not below target then surely policy much be adjusted (tightened?)

Full text is here:

Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on June 15 and 16, 2023