The BOJ’s Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

The results are all a little poor, but the outlook is for improvement in Q3.

  • June big manufacturers index +9(Reuters poll: 13)
  • Sept big manufacturers index seen at +10(Reuters poll: 14)
  • June big non-manufacturers index +13(Reuters poll: 14)
  • Sept big non-manufacturers index seen at +13(Reuters poll: 17)
  • June small manufacturers index -4(Reuters poll: -6)
  • Sept small manufacturers index seen at -5(Reuters poll: -5)
  • June small non-manufacturers index -1(Reuters poll: -2)
  • Sept small non-manufacturers index seen at -5(Reuters poll: -1)

More:

boj