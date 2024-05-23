BOJ Ueda is speaking in the early US session and says:
- No change to view on Japan's economic outlook despite Q1 GDP contraction
- Japan's Q1 GDP contraction was due largely to drop in auto output, impact on consumption and exports
- Expect auto output to recover in Q2 onward. Cost-push inflation to keep easing and underpin consumption
- Our view on global economy has not changed much since BOJ's policy meeting in April
- Biggest focus regarding overseas risks would be whether U.S. economy will achieve soft landing
- Don't see any fresh risks regarding overseas economic outlook
The USDJPY moved above the corrective high from last week at 156.75 at the end of yesterday, and in Asian-Pacific and the European session (by a few pips). The high reached 156.895. The appraiser is taking to new lows at 156.534. The rising 100-hour moving outcomes and at 156.209. Ultimately, getting and staying below the 100-hour moving average is needed to increase the bearish bias technically.